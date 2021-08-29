Tourism Ministry to focus on upgrading Malaysia’s ecotourism infrastructure, says Nancy Shukri

Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri speaks at the launch of Tourism Malaysia’s digital brochures in Kuala Lumpur, April 20, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) will focus on efforts to upgrade the infrastructure in ecotourism areas, in preparation to welcome tourists when tourism activities are allowed after this, said Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

“So when tourists come to the place (after this), the area has been upgraded,” the Batang Sadong MP said in an online interview with Bernama TV tonight.

Nancy is scheduled to take her oath of office as the Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister tomorrow.

On the return of many familiar faces in the new Cabinet line-up, Nancy said it was a strategy to ensure that all of them could focus on their respective tasks to achieve the set results within 100 days.

She was also optimistic that Cabinet members would be able to achieve the 100-day target as set by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, as a majority of them had the experience of working during the Covid-19 pandemic period.

Commenting on the appointment of 16 ministers and deputy ministers from Sabah and Sarawak, which some parties claimed as insufficient based on the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), Nancy said she personally viewed the matter as an encouraging situation for leaders from both states to contribute to the country.

“There are many things (regarding MA63) that need to be discussed together and the negotiation should be continued from time to time. That is why the Special Council on MA63 is important,” she said.

Asked about the suggestion to allocate a deputy prime minister post to either Sabah or Sarawak, Nancy said it would be better to take some time to hold a negotiation with the two states that have contributed a lot to the country’s economy. — Bernama