Bukit Aman investigating online scam offering precatoria oil allegedly for Covid-19 vaccine production

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — The police are investigating an online scam involving the sale of organic precatoria oil that is allegedly used to produce Covid-19 vaccines.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din said they have received five complaints from victims over losses amounting to RM128,498, and based on investigations, the syndicate behind the scam would send emails to the targeted companies offering to sell precatoria oil.

He said the companies that expressed interest would be requested to make payments to accounts provided (mule accounts) for the purpose of purchasing samples of the oil, which is purportedly used in the production of Covid-19 vaccines.

“Upon payment, however, the victims will not receive any promised sample and the syndicate would disappear and be uncontactable,” he said in a statement today.

With the ongoing efforts to curb the current Covid-19 pandemic, Mohd Kamarudin said the police did not deny the possibility that criminal syndicates were out to take advantage by using Covid-19 related issues and concerns as a means to cheat victims and garner illicit profits.

“The public must always be cautious and aware of such frauds. The government will always make it a priority to seek ways to curb Covid-19, including vaccination efforts as well as vaccine development research.

“Any individual or company that wishes to participate in such efforts must refer to the related government agencies before making any decision,” he added.

Mohd Kamarudin called on the public to channel any information to the police about the sale of organic products, such as precatoria oil, said to be used in vaccine production, so that immediate action can be taken. — Bernama