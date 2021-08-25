Hearing of Syed Saddiq’s bid to have CBT, money laundering cases transferred to High Court on Nov 25

Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman speaks during a press conference at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex July 22, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — The High Court here has fixed Nov 25 to hear the application by Muar Member of Parliament Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, who is facing charges of criminal breach of trust (CBT), misappropriation of funds and money laundering, to transfer the cases from the Sessions Court to the High Court.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Asraf Mohamed Tahir, when contacted, said the court set the date today after the matter came up for case management before High Court Deputy Registrar Catherine Nicholas.

“The application will be heard before Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan in an open court,” he said.

On Aug 19, the former youth and sports minister has applied for his cases to be transferred to the High Court here on the grounds that there were constitutional issues that would arise, and it was more appropriate to be tried in the High Court.

In a notice of application filed through Messrs. Haijan Omar & Co, Syed Saddiq, 29, also requested that all proceedings in the cases in the Sessions Court be adjourned pending the outcome of the application.

On the CBT charge, Syed Saddiq was charged in his capacity as then Angkatan Bersatu Anak Muda or Armada, the youth wing of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), chief, who was entrusted with the Armada’s fund, to have committed the offence by withdrawing RM1 million from the fund via a CIMB Bank Berhad cheque without the permission of the party’s (Bersatu) Supreme Council.

He was alleged to have committed the offence at CIMB Bank Berhad, Menara CIMB KL Sentral, Jalan Stesen Sentral 2, here on March 6, 2020.

The charge, framed under Section 405 of the Penal Code and punishable under Section 406 of the same law, provides an imprisonment for up to 10 years with whipping and is liable to a fine, if found guilty.

Syed Saddiq was also charged with misusing RM120,000 in contributions for the GE14 campaign raised through a Maybank Islamic Berhad account belonging to Armada Bumi Bersatu Enterprise.

The offence was allegedly committed at Maybank Islamic Berhad,Jalan Pandan 3/6A, Taman Pandan Jaya between April 8 and 21, 2018.

He faced an imprisonment for up to five years with whipping and is liable to fine, if found guilty of the offence, which is framed under Section 403 of the Penal Code.

On Aug 5, at the Johor Bahru Sessions Court, Syed Saddiq was charged with two counts of engaging in money laundering activities, namely two transactions of RM50,000, believed to be proceeds of unlawful activities, from his Maybank Islamic Berhad account into his Amanah Saham Bumiputera account.

He was alleged to have committed the act at a bank in Jalan Persisiran Perling, Taman Perling, Johor Bahru on June 16 and June 19, 2018.

The charges were framed under Section 4 (1) (b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 which is punishable under Section 4 (1) of the same act, providing maximum imprisonment of 15 years and a fine of not less than five times the amount or proceeds of illegal activities.

However, the court allowed the prosecution's application to transfer the case to the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court. — Bernama