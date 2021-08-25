Hauliers association in full support of PLUS’ new R&R campaign to save small business owners and traders along highways

On July 29, PLUS launched the Satu Pembelian, Seribu Harapan campaign as part of its continuous effort to assist its R&R’s local community business operators whose businesses have been severely impacted by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — The Association of Malaysian Hauliers (AMH) is calling for those who can travel interstate to do so in support of PLUS Malaysia Berhad’s (PLUS) Satu Pembelian, Seribu Harapan campaign in this month filled with patriotism.

Executive secretary of AMH Mohamad Azuan Masud said that the patronage of those who are able to travel would safeguard the sustainability of traders and suppliers at Rest and Recreation (R&R) spots along PLUS highways.

“This Merdeka, we from the Malaysian Haulier Association would like to thank the traders and suppliers at R&R’s along PLUS highways.

“To show our support, I am calling on my fellow comrades to jointly spark the bonfire of independence by supporting these R&R traders, who have always been there to ensure the comfort of all travellers on the highway,” said Azuan.

He said that the tenacity and passion of these traders and small business owners to continue to operate during the Covid-19 pandemic is truly admirable, adding that in the Merdeka spirit, people must band together responsibly to bear the burden of this pandemic.

“Travelling, once a favourite (pastime) of all Malaysians, especially during festive seasons is now a luxury for most, as the chances of spreading the virus to others is a cost that we can’t bear.

“Fortunately, in facing these challenges, some of us are still fighting together to ensure the welfare of all Malaysians is preserved simply by carrying out our responsibilities.

“To all Malaysians who are allowed to travel, please support the Satu Pembelian, Seribu Harapan campaign, as your patronage ensures the sustainability of all, especially small businessmen and truckers in ensuring that our socio-economic system survives, for the sustainability of all,” he said.

On July 29, PLUS launched the Satu Pembelian, Seribu Harapan campaign as part of its continuous effort to assist its R&R’s local community business operators whose businesses have been severely impacted by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The campaign aims to invite highway customers who have the permission to travel, to support the local community business operators as they pit stop at the R&R’s along their journey.

PLUS said the invitation to the public to stop and purchase a meal or a drink will not only help the R&R traders themselves but also the entire supply chain including highway fence line community businesses whose livelihoods depend on supplying goods to the PLUS highway R&R business operators.