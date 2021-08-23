Yan floods: Cops say body of sixth victim reported missing, found in Titi Hayun

Fire and rescue personnel carry out a search and operation for victims of the floods and landslides in the Gunung Jerai area in Yan, August 19, 2021. — Bernama pic

YAN, Aug 23 — The body of the sixth victim who was reported missing in the water surge incident in Gunung Jerai was found in an area in Titi Hayun here at 1.30pm today.

Yan district police chief DSP Shahnaz Akhtar said the body of Ridwan Poniman, 61, was found by the rescue team about a kilometre from where he was believed to have been swept away.

“The body of the last victim was found under piles of logs,” he said when met by Bernama at the search and rescue operation centre in Titi Hayun.

Shahnaz said the body has been sent to the Yan Hospital for a post-mortem.

He said a total of 400 personnel from the Fire and Rescue Department, the Civil Defence Force and the police were involved in the search and rescue (SAR) operation today.

Following the discovery of the last victim, he said the SAR operation for missing victims has been called off.

About 800 houses in Yan and another 200 in Kuala Muda were also affected by the disaster that occurred last Wednesday. — Bernama