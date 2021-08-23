Sabah’s Upko calls for Federal-State Council after PM’s ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ announcement

Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau said that the FSC can function like a ‘war Cabinet’ which makes big decisions on the economy and health. — Picture by Emmanuel Santa Maria Chin

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — A Sabah Opposition party has proposed the setting up of a Federal-State Council (FSC) to spur economic recovery and health rehabilitation of the people.

United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko) president Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau said the FSC on economic and health rehabilitation should be taken into consideration for implementation as opposed to suggestions by the National Security Council (NSC).

“The FSC will be chaired by the Prime Minister himself together with the leader of the Opposition bloc, with equal membership between senior government ministers and senior Opposition MPs.

“It should also include mentri besar and chief ministers from the 13 respective states, who are then assisted by experts and professionals from the civil service and the community including the military and police,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He added that the FSC can function like a ‘war Cabinet’ which makes big decisions on the economy and health, while the actual Cabinet functions as managing the implementation of decisions that have been taken into consideration as well as managing other issues.

“This approach can certainly lead to better policy formulation and become a field of political responsibility-sharing among Opposition parties and the government, especially in making unpopular but necessary decisions,” he said.

The FSC, Wilfred said, would not only protect the ruling party from malfeasance, but at the same time not complicate the practice of unity governance.

“I am grateful for the decision of the former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to include the Sabah and Sarawak state governments in the NSC.

“Yet for me, 11 other states should also be included in any decision making,” he said.

Wilfred’s call came after Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the Keluarga Malaysia or ‘Malaysia Family’ approach in leading the country, deeming the whole of Malaysia as one family.

“So, we need all state governments to be involved.

“If other states are excluded, it will hinder the effectiveness of efforts to combat Covid-19 in those states,” he said.