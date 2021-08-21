Perikatan MPs stand firm with Ismail Sabri as PM, says Hamzah

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob leaves Istana Negara after the swearing-in ceremony, August 21, 2021. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — All Perikatan Nasional (PN) members of Parliament (MPs), from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), PAS and Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR), stand firm with Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob as the ninth Prime Minister.

PN secretary-general, Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, said the appointment of Ismail Sabri could stop the political crisis, and unite all parties to return to focus on the agenda of defending the welfare and well-being of the people, especially in the formation of a stable government.

“We are confident that his appointment will ensure the continuity of policies, planning and commitment of the PN government, especially to enable the country to recover from the impact of Covid-19,” he said in a statement today.

Hamzah, who is also Larut MP, said PN also expressed its gratitude to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, for His Majesty’s consent to appoint Ismail Sabri as the country’s ninth Prime Minister, as provided under Article 40 (2) (a) and Article 43 (2) (a) of the Federal Constitution.

Apart from that, Hamzah said PN also expressed its appreciation, and thanked former Prime Minister, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who had led the country’s administration with trust, determination and integrity.

He said that all the people’s assistance programmes and economic packages, including Covid-19 management expenditure, approved by Muhyiddin, clearly demonstrated the former premier’s deep concern that would forever be recorded in the country’s history.

Ismail Sabri took his oath of office as Malaysia’s 9th Prime Minister, before Al-Sultan Abdullah and Raja Pemaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, at Istana Negara at 2.28pm today.

He replaces Muhyiddin, who resigned on Aug 16 after losing the support of a majority of MPs. — Bernama