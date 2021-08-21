Director: 21 of Johor’s Sultanah Aminah Hospital staff test positive for Covid-19

A total of 21 health workers at the Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) here tested positive for Covid-19 since yesterday. — Google Maps screencap

JOHOR BARU, Aug 21 — A total of 21 health workers at the Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) here tested positive for Covid-19 since yesterday.

HSA director Dr Mohtar Pungut @ Ahmad said the positive cases were linked to the Jalan Persiaran Abu Bakar Sultan cluster which was detected at the hospital’s Emergency and Trauma Department yesterday.

“Screening exercises including identifying close contacts have been carried out. The HSA management took immediate action to control and curb the spread of Covid-19 infection at the facility.

“Control measures include identifying and conducting throat swab tests on close contacts at work, home and social. In addition, treatment, monitoring and quarantine are being carried out according to patient and contact categories,” he said in a statement today.

He said sanitation and disinfection works had been carried out at all affected locations and that the Emergency and Trauma Department was operating as usual.

The Occupational Safety and Health Unit will monitor the health status of all staff, he added. — Bernama