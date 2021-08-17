Sarawak to hold state-level National Day celebrations in hybrid format

The Sarawak State Legislative Assembly Building in Kuching. Sarawak Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister, Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, said that celebrations are scheduled to begin at 8.30pm, and will be held in a hybrid format as the country is still dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic. ― Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, Aug 17 — The Sarawak state-level National Day celebrations this year will be held at the State Legislative Assembly Building here on August 31, with a limited attendance of 100 people.

Sarawak Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister, Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, said that celebrations are scheduled to begin at 8.30pm, and will be held in a hybrid format as the country is still dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.

“According to the plans, the state-level celebrations this year were supposed to be held in Betong, but due to the pandemic the committee has agreed to use a hybrid format in Kuching city,” he said during a media conference announcing the celebrations today.

He said that Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg and his wife are expected to be present for the event.

Those at home can watch the National Day celebrations live, via TV Sarawak (TVS) and the Sarawak Public Communications Unit (UKAS) Facebook account.

Among the programmes that have been lined up are the chief minister’s special address, a dance performance, a historical documentary video presentation and a musical performance.

Abdul Karim also urged Sarawakians to fly the Jalur Gemilang at home or at their business premises, to add to the festivities and to show their patriotic spirit.

“Let us not forget, the National Day celebrations give us the opportunity to remember and appreciate the struggle of our past leaders in the fight for the country’s independence.

“Our struggle now is to curb Covid-19 together, in line with the ‘Malaysia Menang Bersama’ logo, to strengthen our fighting spirit to face the challenge,” he said.

This year’s National Day celebration retains the “Malaysia Prihatin” as its theme, which carries a deep meaning to Malaysians as it reflects the country’s current situation in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic. — Bernama