With most constituencies still under Covid-19 red zones, Agong says now not the time to call for GE15

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah decreed that due to the Covid-19 pandemic, now is not the time to hold a general election. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — With most state legislative constituencies still categorised as Covid-19 red zones, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today decreed that calling for a General Election would not be the best option for the country.

A statement issued by Controller of Royal Household Datuk Indera Ahmad Fadhil Shamsuddin relayed the Agong’s decision after being informed of the current status by Election Commission chairman Datuk Abdul Ghani Salleh during a royal audience held earlier today.

“His Highness also decreed that he was informed by the EC chairman that up to August 10, 2021, from 613 State Legislative constituencies, a total of 484 or 79 per cent are Covid-19 red zones.

“At the same time, His Highness has also noticed that the situation of country’s health facilities is worrying.

“Therefore, upon the consideration of His Highness, having the 15th General Elections would not be the best decision based on factors concerning the welfare and safety of the rakyat,” read the statement.

MORE TO COME