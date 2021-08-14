Pan Borneo highway project almost 70pc complete, says Fadillah

Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said the project had met with unavoidable delays . — Picture by Nazerul Ramli

SIBU, Aug 14 — The Pan Borneo Highway (LPB) project in Sarawak is now 69.60 per cent complete, said Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

He said based on the contract, the full completion date was targeted to be in Sept 2022, however due to various constraints including implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO), delays could not be avoided.

“We had several limitations such as supply chain problems and rising costs of building materials as well as manpower shortage caused by the standard operating procedures (SOP) compliance.

“In addition there were challenges in complying with the different SOPs specially set for each Division in Sarawak which has made it difficult to complete the project in time,” he said in a statement today.

However he said the Federal government had always been committed in ensuring that allocations for major infrastructure projects in the country are sufficient and have worked closely with the Sarawak state government.

“When the LPB is ready, the people of Sarawak in particular, will be able to enjoy a more comfortable ride and an efficient road network system,” he said adding that the highway project could pave the way for a highly skilled workforce in the construction sector. — Bernama