Penang adds 100 beds at Covid-19 high risk treatment centre

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow addresses members of the media during a mass screening exercise in Taman Manggis, George Town August 12, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 13 — The Penang Caring Society Complex will be converted into a Covid-19 High-Risk Treatment Centre, Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said today.

High-risk patients are those that fall into Categories Three and Four, based on the Health Ministry’s standards.

“The new treatment centre will provide an additional 100 beds to treat patients in the two categories,” he said in a statement.

He said the state health department has given the assurance that the supply of oxygen tanks for patients in the state is currently sufficient.

The Penang lawmaker also encouraged the public to purchase their own pulse oximetres, either from online stores or at pharmacies.

“The state health department’s Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre has prepared a special link for individuals who tested positive for Covid-19 to immediately report their results to the authorities,” he said.

This is the link for the public to report their Covid-19 positive results.

Chow also said the Covid-19 Assessment Centre (CAC) is open from 8am to 10pm daily to monitor Covid-positive patients who have been placed on home quarantine.

The CAC can be reached at the following hotlines: 04–382 7143 and 04–3827142.

Meanwhile, Chow said the daily vaccination rate in Penang as of August 12 totalled 35,688 doses, which is the highest record achieved thus far.

“Based on this record, we believe Penang is on the right track to achieve its 100 per cent first dose vaccination of its adult population in the first week of September or even earlier,” he said.

He said the state’s special Covid-19 management committee has agreed in a meeting this morning for the Penang National Security Council to bring up the state’s proposal that food and beverage workers receive at least one dose of the vaccine before dine-in is allowed.

Currently, all eateries are allowed to open for dine-in for fully vaccinated individuals while there are no requirements for workers and operators to be vaccinated.