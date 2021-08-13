Pakatan says no to bipartisan cooperation with Perikatan

The PH Presidential Council also said it is of the view that Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s address earlier was an open confession that he has lost the majority support of the Dewan Rakyat. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) has rejected Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s offer to work together in a bipartisan manner.

Instead, the Opposition coalition, in a statement, countered by promising to offer a “better plan” to those who are suffering as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“PH has taken a stand to reject all of Muhyiddin’s insincere offers which should have been done earlier and not at the end of his political career journey.

“The focus should be on saving the people and not his political career.

“We are confident that we can afford to offer a better plan, especially to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic, reviving the economy, as well as saving the people and their livelihood,” the PH Presidential Council said in a statement tonight.

The PH Presidential Council also said it is of the view that Muhyiddin’s address earlier was an open confession that he has lost the majority support of the Dewan Rakyat.

“This requires Article 43 (4) of the Federal Constitution to be executed, which in this case, he must resign.

“This is the first time in the history of Malaysia that a prime minister has admitted losing majority support yet openly continuing to solicit support from the Opposition bloc,” the presidential council said.

It added that this is also the first time a prime minister “without legitimacy” has offered “blatant corruption” in a “live” television broadcast in front of all Malaysian citizens.

“When Muhyiddin said ‘there is no other MP who can prove that he has majority support of the Lower House’, he has clearly turned his back on the functions and powers of His Majesty the Yang di-Pertuan Agong as the Head of State as stated in the Federal Constitution, in particular Article 43 (2) (a) of the Federal Constitution,” the presidential council said.

Earlier, Muhyiddin had offered the Opposition coalition an opportunity to work together following a scheduled vote of confidence in Parliament.

In a special address today, the Pagoh MP said after the confidence vote is done, there will be a more stable and inclusive government that recognises bipartisan input in managing the pandemic.