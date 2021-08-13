Annuar Musa tells Speaker to clarify status of Muhyiddin’s majority in Parliament

Tan Sri Annuar Musa in a statement today said should the letter be authentic, then it has been confirmed by Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun that Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin has lost support and must resign immediately. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa has urged Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun to clarify a letter which purportedly indicated the prime minister does not command the majority in Parliament.

Annuar in a statement today said should the letter be authentic, then it has been confirmed by Azhar that Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin has lost support and must resign immediately.

“In a situation like this, the prime minister no longer needs to test his support in the Dewan Rakyat. He is informed and knows the real support for him.

“Therefore, he must immediately comply with Article 43(4) of the Federal Constitution, which is to resign or advise the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to dissolve Parliament,” said Annuar.

At the same time, Annuar stressed that Azhar is responsible for explaining the position of the letter that has been widely circulated.

“If it is not authentic, then he should immediately deny it. Otherwise he has failed to carry out his duties fairly and neutrally and deliberately conspired with the prime minister to defend his lost legitimacy,” he added.

Yesterday, Malaysiakini reported that Istana Negara had allegedly sent a letter requesting the confirmation of the speaker of the Dewan Rakyat regarding the amount of support from Dewan Rakyat members for Muhyiddin.

The letter also requested that an answer be given on August 10, 2021 and the request of Istana Negara is not only something out of the ordinary, but shows that the prime minister’s explanation that he still has a majority is questioned by the Palace.

“I also appeal to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, as the bulwark of trust and confidence of the people in defending the democratic practices of our country, to continue to act decisively by implementing Article 43(4), if it is true that the Dewan Rakyat Speaker has confirmed that the Prime Minister is disqualified to lead the government.

“May the Yang di-Pertuan Agong continue to firmly defend the sovereignty of the Constitution and implement all its provisions wisely and prudently,” Annuar said.