Funeral workers wearing protective suits bury the remains of a Covid-19 victim at a cemetery in Klang August 7, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 — Malaysia hit its second-highest single-day Covid-19 death toll today, with 318 fatalities linked to the highly infectious virus.

This brings the total to 11,691 since the start of the pandemic early last year.

The Ministry of Health also announced that 1,059 individuals were admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) in the same 24-hour period.

Of that total, 543 need the assistance of a ventilator to breathe.

