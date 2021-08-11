Kelantan govt provides RM1,500 for funeral arrangement of Covid-19 patients from B40 group

Kelantan Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob said the initiative would be available from Aug 15 and would involve an allocation of between RM200,000 and RM300,000. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA BARU, Aug 11 — The Kelantan government is providing special assistance of RM1,500 for the B40 group to help with the funeral arrangement of their family member who died due to Covid-19, said Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob.

He said the initiative would be available from Aug 15 and would involve an allocation of between RM200,000 and RM300,000.

The family of the deceased only need to fill a form and provide some documents to apply for the assistance, he told reporters after chairing the state executive council meeting at the Darulnaim Complex here today.

On the relaxation of social activities for individuals who have completed their Covid-19 vaccination, Ahmad said it was noticed that there was poor compliance with the stipulated standard operating procedures (SOPs) among patrons at markets.

Hence, he reminded the public to observe the stipulated SOPs when at public places.

In another development, the Mentri Besar said the state government had agreed to provide an additional allowance of RM150 to all imams in the state and RM50 for the bilal (muezzin) effective last month. — Bernama