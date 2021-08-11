Hishammuddin: Eight more localities in Sabah under EMCO from Friday

Senior Foreign Minister (Security Cluster), Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said these localities included three in Tawau, namely, Kampung Kongsi 8, Kampung Bergosong in Pulau Sebatik and PPR Taman Sri Apas Batu 8. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 ― Eight more localities in Sabah will be placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO), effective from this Friday until August 26.

Senior Foreign Minister (Security Cluster), Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said these localities included three in Tawau, namely, Kampung Kongsi 8, Kampung Bergosong in Pulau Sebatik and PPR Taman Sri Apas Batu 8.

The other two are the plantation workers’ quarters in Beluran, namely, Perumahan Ladang Reka Halus and Perumahan Ladang Boustead Trunkline.

The other localities placed under the EMCO are Kampung Kayu Madang, Telipok in Kota Kinabalu, Kampung Batition in Kota Marudu and Kampung Sunsuron in Tambunan.

“The standard operating procedures (SOP) for all these areas under the EMCO are the same as announced before,” said Hishammuddin in a statement on the National Recovery Plan (PPN), today. ― Bernama

