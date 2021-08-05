Dr Sim: 23.5pc of Covid-19 patients requiring hospitalisation in Sarawak yesterday fully vaccinated

According to Dr Sim, 124 among those fully vaccinated fall under the age group of 41 to 60, followed by 90 others aged above 60. — Picture courtesy of Sarawak Public Communications Unit

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, Aug 5 ― Some 270 individuals or 23.5 per cent of the 1,146 Covid-19 cases that required hospitalisation yesterday (Aug 4) had been fully vaccinated, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) advisor Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

He said 317 others or 27.6 per cent of the total hospitalisation cases had received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, while the remaining 48.9 per cent had not been vaccinated.

“Of the total hospitalisation cases, 389 individuals were aged between 18 and 40, and 314 others belong to the age group of 41 to 60,” he disclosed in a Facebook post last night.

The Local Government and Housing Minister added that 221 other hospitalised individuals were those aged below 18.

According to him, 124 among those fully vaccinated fall under the age group of 41 to 60, followed by 90 others aged above 60.

On the hospitalised individuals who have not been vaccinated, he said all those aged below 18 (221 cases) had not been vaccinated.

“147 of these unvaccinated were aged between 18 and 40, followed by 84 others aged from 41 to 60, and 72 others aged above 60,” he added.

On July 28, National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme coordinating minister Khairy Jamaluddin said Malaysia had suspended its plan to vaccinate those aged between 12 and 17.

The Science, Technology and Innovation Minister said the decision was based on reports of cardiac-related side effects among teenage recipients of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines in the US. ― Borneo Post