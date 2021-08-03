Umno president Zahid claims enough of party’s MPs signed declaration to withdraw support for Perikatan, Muhyiddin

The Umno chief told a press conference held after the party’s supreme council met this evening that the letters were presented during an audience with the Agong. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi claimed today that enough of the party’s federal lawmakers have signed a declaration to withdraw its support for Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

The Umno chief told a press conference held after the party’s supreme council met this evening that the letters were presented during an audience with the Agong.

He did not state when the meeting took place.

When making the announcement, Zahid was flanked by senior Umno figures such as Datuk Seri Najib Razak, Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah and Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

