Puncak Borneo MP claims he received phone call asking him to support Pakatan Harapan

Puncak Borneo MP Datuk Willie Mongin and Saratok MP Datuk Ali Biju who is also the Deputy Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, are among the three Members of Parliament from Sarawak to have left PKR before the collapse of the PH government in February last year. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUCHING, Aug 3 — Puncak Borneo MP Datuk Willie Mongin said he had received a call asking him to help support Pakatan Harapan (PH) led by Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the call came despite PH claiming to have the numbers to form the federal government.

He said he has made it clear that he has no interest to join PH.

“There is no need to call me again, not interested,” he said on his Facebook page.

“I want to concentrate on helping the people. Thank you,” he further added.

Willie, who is also the Deputy Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities, however, did not reveal who had called him to support PH.

Willie and Saratok MP Datuk Ali Biju who is also the Deputy Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, are among the three Members of Parliament from Sarawak to have left PKR before the collapse of the PH government in February last year.

The other is Selangau Member of Parliament Baru Bian.

The trio joined Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali (Gombak), Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin (Ampang), Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah (Indera Mahkota), Datuk Kamaruddin Jaafar (Bandar Tun Razak), Datuk Mansor Othman (Nibong Tebal), Datuk Seri Dr Santhara Kumar (Segamat), Datuk Rashid Hasnon (Batu Pahat) and Johathan Yasin (Ranau) leaving PKR.

With the exception of Baru, the others joined Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) led by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Baru, who is also Ba’Kelalan State Assemblyman, joined Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB).