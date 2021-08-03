Covid-19: One quarter of Sarawak’s July average daily cases was people under 18, says state health director

Sarawak Health Director Datuk Dr Mohamed Sapian Mohamed at a press conference. ― Borneo Post Online pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, Aug 3 ― An average of 25 per cent of new daily reported Covid-19 cases in Sarawak in July involved individuals aged below 18 years old, said State Health Director Datuk Dr Mohamed Sapian Mohamed.

“This group is not yet eligible to receive Covid-19 immunisation based on the current policy of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme and is highly at risk of exposure to infections as well as complications of Covid-19 disease,” he said in a statement today.

According to Dr Mohamed Sapian, a high rate of immunisation coverage is essential to protect those who are not eligible for Covid-19 immunisation.

“As of August 2, Sarawak has achieved a high Covid-19 immunisation coverage among all eligible adult population, with 87.3 per cent for the first dose and 69.2 per cent for the second dose.

“People who have not received their first dose of vaccine or have not received an appointment date for their vaccination are urged to immediately contact the Resident, District Office or nearest vaccination centre or health clinic for an appointment or to receive their vaccination by walk-in,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Mohamed Sapian informed that a total of 228,084 samples were taken for Covid-19 test in Sarawak so far.

He also said that the positive rate of Covid-19 cases in Sarawak for July was 5.21 per cent, a drop from June’s rate of 5.97 per cent.

“Despite the declining positive rate, a high number of cases are still detected especially in Kuching, Samarahan and Serian.

“It is the result of active case detection through contact tracing of positive cases and targeted screening at localities under enhanced movement control order (EMCO). This shows that there is still transmission of community infections, and as such, prevention, control and screening activities will continue to be intensified,” he said.

Noting that Sarawak will move to Phase 3 of the National Recovery Plan as announced by the prime minister, Dr Mohamed Sapian cautioned the public against complacency and urged everyone to be vigilant.

“The public is reminded to continue to comply with the health recommendations and advice that are often emphasised, in view of the increase in cases in Kuching, Samarahan and Serian that are associated with the Delta variant of the virus.

“For those who have gotten their vaccine, do not be relaxed but continue to abide by the standard operating procedures (SOP),” he said. ― Borneo Post Online