Opposition lawmakers gather at Merdeka Square as authorities shut Parliament

Police personnel cordon off access to the Parliament building in Kuala Lumpur August 2, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — Opposition federal lawmakers gathered at the Merdeka Square this morning in a symbolic protest against the authorities’ move to shut and adjourn the special Parliament sitting amid mounting pressure for Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to resign.

Today’s protest, attended by all Opposition MPs, including those not from the major political bloc Pakatan Harapan, comes as top leaders of the Perikatan Nasional administration face growing calls to step down.

Muhyididin’s government was admonished by the palace last Thursday in a rare royal rebuke that took aim at de facto Law Minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan, who was accused of lying and revoking six ordinances enacted under the Emergency without the Agong’s assent.

At the time of writing, the MPs are planning to march towards the Parliament gates.

