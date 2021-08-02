Hishammuddin: EMCO at five localities in Sabah, Kelantan and Sarawak from Wednesday

Armed Forces personnel install barbed wire fencing at Pangsapuri Bandar Bukit Tinggi 1, Jalan Nilam 15 during the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in Klang July 18, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 ― Five localities in Sabah, Kelantan dan Sarawak will be placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from Wednesday until August 17, said Senior Foreign Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein.

He said in Sabah, the two localities involved are Kampung Selagon and Kampung Binsulok in Beaufort.

The affected areas in Kelantan are Kampung Belian in Mukim Sungai Pinang, Tumpat and Kampung Tok Sadang in Mukim Badang, Kota Baru, he added.

The EMCO will also be imposed at Ladang Palmlyn workers’ quarters in Mukah, Sarawak, Hishammuddin said in a statement on the EMCO and the National Recovery Plan (PPN) today.

Meanwhile, he said the government has decided to extend the EMCO at 16 localities in Terengganu, Pahang and Sabah.

Hishammuddin said the EMCO at 10 localities in Mukim Kuala Dungun, Dungun, namely Sungai Buaya, Tanah Lot, Lembah, Padang Jambu, Nibong, Bukit Chatak, Kampung Molek, Bijangga, Sungai Udang and Sungai Penaga, will be extended from Wednesday to Aug 16.

He said the other two localities in Terengganu ― Bandar Cheneh Baru and Felda Neram 2 ― in Mukim Bandi, Kemaman will have their EMCO extended, effective Wednesday until August 17.

The same extension period also applies for Kampung Bedu, Kampung Temalian and Kampung Pamah Kulat in Mukim Ulu Dong, Raub, Pahang as well as Kampung Pitur, Kinarut in Sabah.

According to Hishammuddin, the EMCO imposed on 13 localities in Pahang, Melaka, Sabah and Kelantan will be lifted tomorrow.

The localities involved are Kampung Kabang and Kampung Sat in Mukim Ulu Jelai, Lipis in Pahang and Sungai Udang prison (except prison quarters), Melaka Tengah in Melaka, he said.

He said the localities involved in Sabah are Beverly Hills Fasa 1 and Cybercity Fasa 2 in Penampang; Kampung Marau and Kampung Kebawang in Sipitang; Kampung Meruntum in Putatan; and Jalan Kampung Likas Simpang Tiga, Api-api Centre, Taman Ujana Kingfisher and Kampung Salut in Kota Kinabalu.

As for Kelantan, the affected area is Kampung Gong Jering in Mukim Bukit Jawa, Pasir Putih.

On the standard operating procedure (SOP) compliance operation, Hishammuddin said 34 premises were ordered to close yesterday.

He said a total of 348 individuals were also compounded for violating the SOP and 27 others were remanded. ― Bernama