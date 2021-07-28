Kelantan Sultan will not attend opening ceremony of state assembly sitting due to Covid-19 situation, says speaker

File picture of the Kelantan State Assembly sitting at Kompleks Darul Naim in Kelantan March 19, 2015. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KOTA BARU, July 28 — The Sultan of Kelantan, Sultan Muhammad V will not attend the opening ceremony of the state legislative assembly sitting due to the current situation of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kelantan State Assembly speaker Datuk Abdullah Ya’kub, when contacted by Bernama said the text of the Ruler’s speech would be read out by Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yaakob.

The sitting will be held for three days from August 23.

Abdullah said the state legislative assembly which would sit face to face in full compliance with the standard operating procedures set would continue with debate on the Royal Address.

“Two new bills are expected to be passed at the sitting,” he said without elaborating further.

The last time the Kelantan State Legislative Assembly sitting convened was on April 13, 2020 and it was only for 45 minutes following the implementation of the movement control order. — Bernama