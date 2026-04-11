GEORGE TOWN, April 11 — More than 100,000 visitors from within and abroad visit the Birthplace and Gallery of P. Ramlee here and the P. Ramlee Memorial Library in Kuala Lumpur each year, proving that the legacy of the legendary artiste continues to resonate with the public.

National Archives of Malaysia (ANM) director-general Zaidin Mohd Noor said the encouraging response reflects the sustained interest of local and international arts enthusiasts in the figure, who was renowned as a singer, actor and distinguished film director.

He said visitors comprise not only locals but also tourists from across Asia, including Thailand, Indonesia and Singapore, who are keen to witness firsthand the artefacts and life history of the iconic artiste.

“On average, these two locations receive more than 100,000 visitors annually, demonstrating the enduring influence and appeal of Tan Sri P. Ramlee’s legacy, which remains relevant across generations,” he told reporters after the “Kayuhan Jejak Seniman: Rumah Kelahiran P. Ramlee” programme here today.

The programme was officiated by Penang Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Ramli Ngah Talib, who cycled 14.1 kilometres from his official residence at Seri Mutiara, Jalan York, accompanied by five outriders through George Town.

The cycling entourage made a brief stop at the Sia Boey Archaeological Park, a site known for its unique archaeological and historical value, before continuing to the main destination, the Birthplace of P. Ramlee on Jalan P. Ramlee.

Upon arriving at the Birthplace and Gallery of Tan Sri P. Ramlee at 8.30am, Tun Ramli was welcomed by Zaidin and taken on a tour of the area, where he was briefed on ANM’s efforts to preserve the nation’s artistic heritage.

Elaborating further, Zaidin said the artiste’s birthplace, built in 1926, is now approaching its centenary and was taken over by ANM in the 1990s before undergoing several phases of upgrades.

He said the total cost of acquiring and upgrading the P. Ramlee birthplace amounted to approximately RM300,000 to ensure the historic site remains preserved and relevant as a tourism destination.

“To further strengthen the promotion of the nation’s artistic heritage, the Kayuhan Jejak Seniman programme is organised in conjunction with the 100th anniversary of the Birthplace of P. Ramlee. It is an initiative to introduce tourism destinations based on artistic figures to communities at the local, national and international levels.

“In addition, various programmes will be held in stages throughout the year, including seminars on the figure, the architecture of the house, as well as music and podcast sessions involving individuals who had worked with P. Ramlee.

“The highlight of the celebration is expected to take place this June with larger and more comprehensive programmes to honour the contributions of the late P. Ramlee to the arts industry,” he said. — Bernama