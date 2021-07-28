Kedah state assembly to meet on Sept 20 to 23, says MB

Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said the Sultan of Kedah Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah had given his consent for the assembly to convene on those dates. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

ALOR SETAR, July 28 — The Kedah state executive council (Exco) has decided to hold the 14th Kedah State Legislative Assembly meeting on September 20 to 23.

Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said the Sultan of Kedah Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah had given his consent for the assembly to convene on those dates.

“His Highness has also consented to deliver his opening address live online from Istana Anak Bukit,” he said in a statement after chairing the state Exco meeting here today.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Sanusi said the Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry, at a National Security Council meeting two days ago, had agreed to Kedah’s request to increase Covid-19 vaccine supply from 130,000 doses per week to 220,000 doses weekly.

He also said all district officers had been directed to speed up the registration of residents for vaccination, including roping in Village Development and Security Committees, mosques and village headmen for the task.

Vaccination through outreach programmes would be implemented in all districts, he added.

On another matter, Muhammad Sanusi said the implementation of the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in Bukit Malut in Langkawi was proceeding smoothly with the cooperation of all enforcement agencies.

He said residents in the areas under EMCO would be registered for vaccination, which will be carried out at special tents set up in their settlements. — Bernama