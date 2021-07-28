As Emergency expiry nears, Malaysia logs 17,405 Covid-19 cases in new daily record

People queue as they wait to enter the Covid-19 Assessment Centre at the Malawati Stadium in Shah Alam July 14, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — With less than a week to go before the state of Emergency is scheduled to expire on August 1, Malaysia recorded its highest daily new Covid-19 cases at 17,405.

In a Twitter post, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah revealed that Selangor recorded 7,171 cases, followed by Kuala Lumpur (2,880), Kedah (1,112), Sabah (913), Negri Sembilan (863), Penang (760), Kelantan (532) and Melaka (531), to name a few.

Two other states recorded a two-digit increase, namely Putrajaya (68) and Labuan (16), while Perlis only recorded three new cases.

Today’s figure broke the previous record high of 17,045 daily Covid-19 cases on July 25.

This also brings Malaysia’s cumulative Covid-19 cases to 1,061,476.

MORE TO COME