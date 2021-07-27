In Kuala Lumpur, businessman pleads not guilty to cheating actor over DBKL cleaning project

Khairul Khuzaini Zamsani, 26, was charged with duping Mohd Fairus, 42, into believing that the accused has a cleaning project from DBKL worth RM1.8 million which induced the actor to transfer RM18,100 into the Maybank account of the accused. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — A businessman pleaded not guilty in the Magistrates’ Court here today on a charge of deceiving actor Datuk Mohd Fairus Zainal Abidin or better known as Fizz Fairuz over a cleaning project of Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) last month.

Khairul Khuzaini Zamsani, 26, was charged with duping Mohd Fairus, 42, into believing that the accused has a cleaning project from DBKL worth RM1.8 million which induced the actor to transfer RM18,100 into the Maybank account of the accused.

Khairul Khzaini was accused of committing the offence in a condominium unit at Jalan Dutamas Raya Mont Kiara here at 3.52pm on June 6 under Section 420 of the Penal Code which provides for a jail term of not less than one year and not exceeding 10 years as well as whipping, and liable to a fine upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor, Nurilya Ellyna Norazman proposed bail at RM15,000 in one surety while counsel Khairul Mukhtar who represented the accused requested bail at RM2,000 as the accused is the sole breadwinner of the family.

Magistrate Tawfiq Affandy Chin later allowed the accused to go on bail at RM8,000 in one surety and set September 28 for case mention. — Bernama