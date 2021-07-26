Malaysia has more than 1,000 Covid-19 patients in ICU for first time

Healthcare workers perform the intubation procedure on a Covid-19 patient in Hospital Serdang’s ICU. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — Malaysia racked up another new record today as 1,009 Covid-19 patients were sent to intensive care units (ICUs) today.

It’s the first time since the pandemic begun that the number of critical patients hit four digits.

The Health Ministry’s latest statistics showed that more than half of the 1,009 Covid-19 patients currently in ICUs require respiratory support, with 524 such patients.

Today is also the day that the country recorded its most Covid-19 fatalities within a single day with 207 deaths.

Just yesterday, Malaysia hit a new record in daily new Covid-19 cases at 17,045 cases, and crossed into a cumulative total of more than one million cases.

Today, Malaysia recorded 14,516 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the cumulative total to 1,027,954 cases.

