RM6.16m channelled to next-of-kin under Covid-19 death management programme, says minister

Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof speaking to staff at the Dewan Seri Seroja vaccination centre in Putrajaya, July 22, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PUTRAJAYA, July 22 — As of July 19, the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) has channelled RM6.16 million to the immediate families of 1, 232 individuals who have died from the coronavirus, under the Covid-19 Death Management Special Assistance programme.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof said so far, 1,500 applications have been submitted by Malaysians for the special assistance.

“This immediate assistance is to reduce the family’s burden as the deceased could have been the head of the household,” he told reporters after visiting the vaccination centre (PPV) at Dewan Seroja, here today.

Under the death management special assistance programme, a one-time financial aid of RM5,000 is given to the next of kin of individuals who have succumbed to Covid-19.

Mohd Redzuan said Nadma is in the process of approving 300 applications, adding that this is on-going and at times verification would take time due to insufficient information. — Bernama