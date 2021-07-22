Johor DAP’s Dr Boo urges authorities to probe Covid-19 ‘empty syringe’ cases, claims of black-market vaccines

Syringes used for Covid-19 vaccinations are pictured at the UiTM Hospital in Sungai Buloh March 2, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara.

JOHOR BARU, July 22 — Johor DAP’s Dr Boo Cheng Hau today called on the police and the Health Ministry to seriously investigate allegations of empty syringes used at Covid-19 vaccination centres (PPV) in several states nationwide as well as complaints of black-market vaccines availability.

He explained that the majority of medical health personnel have upheld their medical ethics and the Hippocratic oath.

“Inevitably there are black sheep in any profession who should be accountable for their own actions individually.

“Therefore, I urge the respective authorities including the Health Ministry and Royal Malaysian Police to investigate the cases of giving empty Covid-19 vaccine shots in relation to the rumours of black-market vaccines to ameliorate public anxiety and protect their wellbeing,” said Dr Boo in a Facebook post today.

The 57-year-old general medical practitioner, who has been practising for more than 30 years, was responding to allegations of empty syringes administered at Covid-19 vaccination centres (PPV) in Kedah, Kuala Lumpur and Selangor recently.

The latest incident being a complaint filed alleging that fake vaccine doses were used at the Bangi Avenue Convention Centre in Selangor.

Dr Boo, who is also a Johor DAP state committee member, revealed that the black market for Covid-19 vaccine can cost as much as RM300 for a shot.

He stressed the importance of initiating a thorough investigation by both the Health Ministry and police.

“Even though there is a possibility that overworked health workers could make mistakes, both the authorities should not dismiss the public complaints.

“For the sake of public health and national security, stern lawful and disciplinary action should be taken against any black sheep in the health profession,” said Dr Boo.

On Tuesday, it was reported that Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba has given his assurance that those who were deliberately not injected with Covid-19 vaccine by health personnel will be given new appointment dates soon.

A day earlier, the national Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) said it was investigating three separate incidents surrounding the injection of vaccines that were alleged to be wrongly administered or where empty syringes were being used.