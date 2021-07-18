MOH dispatches five more ambulances to Klang hospital

File picture shows around a dozen patients laying on folding cots outside the entrance of HTAR’s Emergency Department. — Picture courtesy of Charles Santiago

SHAH ALAM, July 18 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) has dispatched another five ambulances to Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital (HTAR) Klang, said director Dr Zulkarnain Mohd Rawi.

In a statement posted on the hospital’s Facebook page, Dr Zulkarnain said this was in light of the current emergency situation and the extraordinary demand for ambulance services.

“We have received so many calls. The demand exceeds available capacity,” he said.

Dr Zulkarnain said this following a report by an English language online portal on July 17 entitled ‘Crumbling’ System: HTAR Ambulance Shortage Leaves Klangites At Mercy of Covid-19.

In the report Klang MP Charles Santiago claimed that two of his constituents were not able to get ambulances to receive Covid-19 treatment at HTAR. — Bernama