KOTA KINABALU, Jan 17 — The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES) has made the enhancement of the national disaster early warning system one of its key priorities this year, in view of ongoing weather uncertainties caused by the Northeast Monsoon (MTL).

Its minister, Datuk Seri Arthur Joseph Kurup, said the move is crucial as the latest forecast indicates that this year’s MTL period is expected to extend until March.

“I have included the improvement of the early warning system as a key focus of the ministry, particularly in light of the current weather uncertainties being experienced in Sabah.

“As we increase our assets and strengthen management efficiency, we must also enhance our forecasting capabilities,” he told reporters after officiating the groundbreaking ceremony of the Sabah NRES Mini Complex here today.

Also present was Sabah Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Jafry Ariffin.

Elaborating further, Arthur said that accurate forecasting, supported by advanced technology and efficient management, is critical, especially during the MTL period, to ensure preparedness for potential disasters.

“We may not be able to control changes in the weather, but we can predict them to enable early preparations and reduce risks,” he said.

On Nov 14 last year, Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) Deputy Director-General (Operations) Ambun Dindang was reported as saying that the MTL, which began on Nov 13, was expected to continue until March this year.

The monsoon, which moves from north to south, typically affects Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang in its initial phase from November, before extending to Johor in the subsequent phase.

Sabah and Sarawak may also be affected, depending on the movement and intensity of the monsoon system. — Bernama