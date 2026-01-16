KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) Joint Chiefs Committee (JPP) takes a serious view of governance and abuse of power issues within the force, and is carrying out measures to overhaul, remedy and improve matters.

The MAF Defence Strategic Intelligence and Communication Division Headquarters, in a statement, said these measures are being implemented specifically in matters related to governance management and administration in an organised, factual manner and in accordance with existing legal provisions.

This was agreed following discussions in the JPP, which comprises Royal Malaysia Navy chief Admiral Tan Sri Dr Zulhelmy Ithnain, who is also the acting Armed Forces chief, Army Chief Gen Datuk Azhan Md Othman and Royal Malaysian Air Force Chief Gen Datuk Seri Muhamad Norazlan Aris.

“This discussion reflects the unity of the Armed Forces’ highest leadership, thus ensuring institutional stability, integrity of governance and the public’s confidence in the country’s security forces continue to be maintained.

“As such, the JPP seeks all parties to give it the appropriate space to correct the situation through stipulated mechanisms and processes, without any pressure or speculation that can affect the transparency of such efforts,” it added.

At the same time, the JPP also urged all MAF officers and rank-and-file to remain united, disciplined and have faith in the enforcement process and the existing legal framework.

“Any dissemination of sensitive information must be done through official channels, in accordance with the stipulated legal provisions.

“The MAF will not compromise on any form of non-compliance with laws, regulations or core service values and every issue will be handled fairly, transparently and professionally through appropriate mechanisms,” it added.

As for the country’s law enforcement agencies, the JPP urges all stakeholders to emphasise the integrity of the MAF as the country’s security team that shoulders the trust of defending the nation’s sovereignty.

A balanced, principled and law-based approach is crucial to ensuring justice is upheld without affecting the stability of the country’s strategic institutions.

Meanwhile, the MAF statement also said that it respects the public’s freedom to express their views responsibly, as this is part of a democratic practice.

However, it advised the public not to disseminate unverified or speculative information that can cause confusion and be misconstrued, thereby further damaging the MAF’s image.

“The MAF leadership is fully committed to cooperating with the authorities to ensure justice prevails, and to maintain the public’s confidence in the MAF,” it added.

The JPP also assured that the MAF will continue to stand as a national security institution that is professional, of integrity and trusted, while remaining committed to upholding its trust in defending Malaysia’s sovereignty and security without compromise. — Bernama