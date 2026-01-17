KOTA KINABALU, Jan 17 — The construction of the Sabah Mini Complex of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES), involving a cost of RM80.9 million, is expected to be fully completed in early 2029, said Minister Datuk Seri Arthur Joseph Kurup.

He said the contractor entered the 6.77-hectare project site in Kepayan here, near the Kota Kinabalu International Airport, towards the end of last year, and construction is expected to take about 40 months.

He said the complex will house four departments under NRES, namely the Department of Survey and Mapping Malaysia (JUPEM), the Minerals and Geoscience Department (JMG), the Office of the Lands and Mines Director-General (JKPTG) and the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

“Previously, the offices of these four departments were scattered, and this complex will greatly facilitate operations as most of the offices were renting space in complexes around Kota Kinabalu.

“So this complex will centralise all four departments in one location, making our work easier, while also ending the long wait to own our own building and assets in Sabah,” he told reporters after officiating at the groundbreaking ceremony for the project here today.

Also present was Sabah Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment Datuk Jafry Ariffin.

Arthur said the complex would not only save on rental costs but would also enhance the ministry’s management efficiency and operations through the centralisation of activities, meetings and training at a single strategic location.

He said the complex would also be equipped with various facilities, including a multipurpose hall, a JMG laboratory, warehouses and management offices.

“What is special about this complex is that it will incorporate green features to ensure it is in line with the government’s policy to enhance sustainable practices in the construction industry,” he said. — Bernama