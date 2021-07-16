Zulkifli: Setting of Tabung Haji RCI to be finalised soon, won’t affect its profit distribution

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Islamic Affairs) Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri said the setting up of the RCI was approved following demands from most Members of Parliament for TH issues to be fairly and thoroughly investigated. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, July 16 — The setting up of the Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) to investigate issues connected to Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) will be finalised as soon as possible, says Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri.

He also gave assurance that the setting up of the RCI will not affect TH profit distribution to its depositors.

He said the setting up of the RCI was meant to find the answers to all issues and questions raised on TH such as in its audit results and policies.

Zulkifli said the setting up of the RCI was approved following demands from most Members of Parliament for TH issues to be fairly and thoroughly investigated.

“We will ensure that the RCI will be independent and transparent and we will only appoint truly credible persons with a high level of integrity to be in the RCI,” he said after witnessed the handover of 41 tablets from TH Travel and Services Sdn Bhd to help asnaf students at Sekolah Agama Menengah (SAM) Bandar Baru Salak Tinggi, Sepang, here today.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had, on Wednesday, announced that the government will set up the RCI under the Commissions of Enquiry Act 1950 (Act 119) to investigate issues connected to TH that arose following audits carried out by consultants such as PricewaterhouseCoopers, Ernst & Young and Roland Berger between 2014 and 2020.

Ismail Sabri said among the terms agreed by the Cabinet was that the scope of the RCI would focus on the consultants’ findings on issues arising from LTH from 2014 to 2020, but this did not include the LTH Restructuring and Rehabilitation Plan currently being implemented. — Bernama