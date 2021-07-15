Lokman Adam gets one-month jail sentence for contempt over intimidation of Najib’s 1MDB trial witness

Datuk Lokman Noor Adam arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court July 15, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — Former Umno member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam is guilty of contempt of court for threatening a prosecution witness in Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s trial involving over RM2 billion of 1Malaysia Development Berhad’s (1MDB) funds, the High Court decided today.

High Court judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah, who is also the judge presiding over the 1MDB trial, today reportedly decided that Lokman had committed the contempt of court over his actions linked to the prosecution’s eighth witness in the 1MDB trial.

“I find the act of the respondent, accompanied with intent, to make the media statement and police report, amounted to a threat against PW8 and other potential witness in trial, giving rise to risk on the due administration of justice and amounted to contempt of court,” Sequerah was quoted as saying by news portal Malaysiakini, referring to Datuk Amhari Efendi Nazaruddin as PW8 or the eighth prosecution witness.

Both deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Mustaffa P. Kunyalam and Lokman’s defence lawyer Wan Aizuddin Wan Mohammed confirmed to Malay Mail that Lokman has been found guilty of contempt of court.

Mustaffa told Malay Mail that the judge then sentenced Lokman to one-month imprisonment over the contempt of court offence.

Mustaffa confirmed that the court had granted a stay on the one-month sentence until the end of Lokman’s appeal, as Lokman’s lawyer had indicated that his client would be appealing.

Mustaffa said the High Court imposed a bond amount of RM3,000 with one surety.

The High Court’s decision today was after a hearing on May 19 of the contempt of court case.

The prosecution had sought to have Lokman found guilty in contempt of court over his actions in September 2019 which were seen as threatening 1MDB trial witness Amhari.

On September 25, 2019, Lokman gave a video interview and lodged a police report on the same day.

The prosecution alleged that Lokman had in the September 25, 2019 video uttered words amounting to express or implied threats towards 1MDB trial witness Amhari, and that his police report on the same day in relation to Amhari also amounted to a direct or indirect threat.

Previously during the May 19 hearing, 1MDB trial lead prosecutor Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram — who was also acting for the prosecution in the contempt case against Lokman — had argued that Lokman should be found guilty of contempt of court as he had allegedly intimidated 1MDB trial prosecution witnesses including Amhari through his September 2019 actions.

Sri Ram had also said Lokman could not rely on the right to freedom of speech as such a right does not include threatening prosecution witnesses.

Sri Ram had also argued that Lokman’s September 2019 remarks asking for Najib’s 1MDB trial to be dismissed and halted amounted to asking the court to prejudge the case without hearing the full evidence was an interference of the administration of justice.

