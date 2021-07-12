SDMC: Sarawak to enter Phase 2 of National Recovery Plan on July 14, dine-in permitted

Sarawak will be entering Phase 2 of the NRP this Wednesday, which will relax among others the dine-in restriction. — Borneo Post Online pic

KUCHING, July 12 — Sarawak will enter Phase 2 of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) this Wednesday (July 14), the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) announced today.

It said in its Covid-19 daily update that it has made a risk assessment with the National Security Council and taken into account the threshold values for the three indicators of the NRP.

Under Phase 2, there will be more relaxed movement control restrictions including dine-ins which would be allowed.

“SDMC has uploaded the standard operating procedure (SOP) guideline infographics, ‘Sarawak’s Roadmap to Recovery: The 4 Phases’ to facilitate the public in understanding the SOPs namely what is permitted and prohibited in each phase that will be implemented during the four phases in Sarawak,” said the committee.

“The detailed SOPs for certain phases will be issued by NSC and can be downloaded from its website at www.mkn.gov.my,” it added.

In the meantime, SDMC said the existing SOPs under Phase 1 are still in effect until 11.59pm on July 13.

“The public is also urged to continue adopting strict precautionary measures and self-control so that we can break the Covid-19 chain as soon as possible,” it said.

Apart from allowing dine-ins, Phase 2 of Sarawak’s NRP also permitted workplace capacity in the private sector to increase from 30 per cent to 50 per cent.

According to the infographics issued by SDMC on its Facebook page yesterday, once the state enters Phase 2, there will no longer be any curfew nor restrictions on public gathering.

At present, people are now allowed in public places between 12.01am and 5am and they are also disallowed to gather exceeding two persons in public areas.

More economic sectors will be opened up under Phase 2 with strict compliance of the guidelines swept by the Ministry of Local Government and Housing. These sectors include premises offering furniture, electrical appliances, kitchen wares and household items, car wash services, car accessories, fashion and accessories as well as hair salons, cyber cafe outlets, night and weekend market, mobile phone and accessories outlets.

Sport-related activities that can maintain physical distancing will also be allowed.

Activities that remain prohibited included entertainment activities such as night clubs and pubs, cinemas and karaoke (including family karaoke); and social gatherings such as weddings, birthday celebrations, anniversary celebrations, receptions, reunions and retreats as well as tourism and culture-related activities.

Inter-district and inter-state travels will continue to be prohibited even after the state enters Phase 2. — Borneo Post Online