Johor Bersatu rep warns more may withdraw support for state govt if Umno continues to pressure PM to quit

PASIR GUDANG, July 12 — Several Johor Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) state assemblymen have agreed to withdraw their support for the state’s ruling Perikatan Nasional (PN) government if Umno still insists on changing the administration at the federal level.

Bersatu’s Permas assemblyman Datuk Seri Che Zakaria Mohd Salleh said he and three other party assemblymen are prepared to withdraw their support at any time, and doing so will result in the collapse of the Johor PN government led by Umno’s Datuk Hasni Mohammad as the mentri besar.

“We want to remind Umno to stop meddling in political games. If the federal government changes, then the state government in Johor will also change.

“Not only four of us, up to six Johor Bersatu assemblymen or more are prepared to withdraw their support (for the Johor PN).

“So, don’t play around or try to do as you please just to be in power,” he said responding to rumours that there are plans by some Umno leaders looking for a way to form a new government even though the post of deputy prime minister had been given to the party.

Che Zakaria, who was instrumental in Johor Bersatu’s foray into Pasir Gudang during the 2018 general election, warned Umno to stop using the excuse that everything that is being pushed by them is for the people.

“In reality they (Umno) are doing it due to self-interest and motivation for power. If you really fight for the people, then stop politics and focus to resolve the people’s problems,” he told reporters after carrying out special drive-by assistance to 60 school van operators and drivers in Taman Bukit Dahlia here today.

Che Zakaria also reminded Umno not to continue urging prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to resign from his post.

He said that such insistence was believed to have come from several Umno leaders who had their own agenda and did not represent the party’s stance.

“Stop with the insinuations for Tan Sri Muhyiddin to resign. We do not want our party president to continue to be treated in such a way.

“We hope the political leaders here can focus on the people’s problems instead,” he said.

The Johor PN government, led by Hasni, currently has 29 state assembly seats while the Opposition state Pakatan Harapan (PH) has 27 seats.

If a PN-friendly assemblyman withdraws his support from the ruling coalition, it will see Johor having 28 seats each with PN and PH, effectively suspending the state assembly.