Klang’s HTAR converts trainee doctors’ hostel, outpatient complex into temporary Covid-19 wards

Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital (HTAR) converted trainee doctors’ hostel and outpatient treatment complex into temporary wards to accommodate Covid-19 patients. — Picture via Facebook/Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital

SHAH ALAM, July 11 — The trainee doctors’ hostel and outpatient treatment complex are among several places at Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital (HTAR) in Klang that have been converted into temporary wards to accommodate Covid-19 patients starting Friday night.

HTAR through its Facebook page said its top management as well as all heads of departments and units made the decision after all risk assessments were analysed so that the areas improvised could accommodate the pressing situation (surge in Covid cases) at the hospital’s emergency and trauma department.

HTAR said with the number of daily cases in Selangor reaching 4,000 a day, it was not a good sign for the hospital because the daily cases present at the emergency department also increased sharply so much so there were no more beds to accommodate these patients.

“The HTAR staff have not given up (hope) and continue to be prepared to handle the surging number of Covid-19 patients at the hospital.

“Without the efforts and support of all HTAR staff who are always working hard and ready to face this crisis together, this initiative cannot be realised. HTAR would like to thank all the staff. You are all HTAR Heroes”, said the statement. — Bernama