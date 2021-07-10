Sarawak experiences almost one hour major blackout, double circuit tripping in Murum

Electricity pylons are seen in London, August 1, 2017. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, July 10 — A double circuit tripping of the 275kV Murum transmission line, caused a power outage at about 9.30pm and affected customers in several parts of Sarawak, tonight.

Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) in a statement said major areas affected were Kuching, Sri Aman, Sarikei, Mukah, Sibu, Bintulu and parts of Miri.

“Restoration works commenced immediately with supply safely restored to affected areas progressively with almost full restoration by 10.30pm,” it added.

The state-owned power supplier said it sincerely apologised to its affected customers for the inconvenience caused by the outage.

It said it is investigating the cause of the double circuit tripping on the Murum line that led to the interruption.

Murum is one of the three dams generating power in Sarawak.

The two are Bakun and Batang Ai dams.