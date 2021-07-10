Report: Malaysia is not a failed state, says Tok Pa in response to Bloomberg opinion piece

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economic Affairs) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said that the government also practises an open policy in accepting criticism from any party, to ensure the country gets back on track, even in the current pandemic period. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — Malaysia is not a failed state and the government institution is still sturdy and functioning as normal, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economic Affairs) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said.

Sinar Harian reported Mustapa, also known as Tok Pa, as making the remark, in response to a Bloomberg opinion piece which painted Malaysia as on the path to becoming a failed nation.

He added that a failed nation is one that is unable to govern well, when confronted with various conflicts and instability.

“There is a report from Bloomberg saying that Malaysia is on the way to becoming a failed country. If a country fails, then some of its people will starve and so on. Among the countries that have failed before are Somalia, Myanmar and some countries in Latin America.

“We have done our best and our institutions are moving, the Ministry of Health Malaysia (MOH) is moving, government officials are all working as usual and everything is working. If the government fails, it means we are paralysed, but our country Malaysia, at this time, God willing, the public administration is still as usual,” he was quoted as saying after handing out food baskets in his constituency in Jeli, Kelantan.

He reportedly said that the appointment of Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz as the coordinating minister for Malaysia’s National Recovery Plan (NRP) is a testament to the government’s consistency in fixing the country’s economy.

Mustapa added that the government also practises an open policy in accepting criticism from any party, to ensure the country gets back on track, even in the current pandemic period.

“We are always open and open to receiving constructive criticism in the face of the current crisis, and through our experience managing Covid-19, we have taken on board the many views of various parties, either the federal government or the states,” he added.