Ismail Sabri: One locality each in KL, Sabah under EMCO from July 11

KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — The enhanced movement control order (EMCO) will be enforced in two more localities — one in Kuala Lumpur and the other in Sabah — from July 11 to 24, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the affected locality in Kuala Lumpur is Sri Rakyat Apartment in Bandar Bukit Jalil while the one in Sabah is Blocks 11 and 12, Lorong 4, Taman Nuri, Sandakan.

“The EMCO is to control the movement of residents and curb the spread of Covid-19 to other communities,” he said in a statement on developments regarding the National Recovery Plan (PPN) and EMCO today.

Ismail Sabri, who is also Defence Minister, said the EMCO at Jalan Kubur in Kuala Lumpur, which was scheduled to end today, has been extended to July 15 as Covid-19 was still spreading among the residents and new cases were recorded in the locality.

He also said the EMCO would be lifted in several places in Sabah as scheduled on July 9 and 10 involving Taman Murni People’s Housing Project (PPR) in Sandakan; Tawau Prison and Taman Ehsan Prison Quarters; Kampung Pukat Tanjung Batu Laut and Kampung Baru Pasir Putih in Tawau, and Lorong 12, 15 and 16, Taman Fajar in Sandakan.

The EMCO at Kampung Segambut Dalam in Kuala Lumpur will also end at 11.59pm tonight.

Meanwhile, he said 56 premises involving factories, business outlets, construction sites and workers’ hostels were ordered to close yesterday for violation of the standard operating procedure (SOP) set by the government.

“Yesterday, 20,311 personnel of the Compliance Operations Task Force conducted 83,031 inspections and ‘snap checks’ against Covid-19 throughout the country.

“They included checks on 2,568 factories, 16,960 business premises, 900 building sites and 379 workers’ hostels,” he added.

He said 531 individuals were also arrested for violating the SOP, with 499 compounded and 32 remanded.

Based on statistics from the Human Resource Ministry, a total of 700,504 foreign workers hired by 36,417 employers had been tested for Covid-19, and 10,399 were found positive, he said.

Ismail Sabri said 1,544 clinics are involved in the Covid-19 screening programme which was made compulsory for foreign workers on February 1. — Bernama