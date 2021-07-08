Eight factories under 14-day TEMCO at Ayer Keroh Industrial Area in Melaka

Foreign workers at a factory in the Ayer Keroh Industrial Area wait to get swabbed for Covid-19 in Melaka, July 8, 2021. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, July 8 — Melaka has implemented the targeted movement control order (MCO) involving eight factories in the Ayer Keroh Industrial Area here, for 14 days, effective midnight last night.

State Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) Compliance Committee chairman Ramli Mohd Ali said the targeted MCO enforced following the increase in Covid-19 positive cases in the area.

He said as of yesterday, 354 workers from eight factories, 237 of whom were foreigners have tested positive for Covid-19.

Ramli said five clusters involving workers at the industrial area were also detected, namely the Jalan Usaha 7 Cluster, Jalan Usaha 2 Cluster, Ayer Keroh Industrial Cluster, Jalan P1 Ayer Keroh Cluster and Jalan Sri Raya Cluster.

“Through this targeted MCO, factories that recorded positive cases will be closed for 14 days and all their workers will be quarantined and are required to wear a pink wristband.

“Employers are required to ensure that their workers undergo a swab test and must submit the test results to the Health Ministry.

“If there is an increase in cases, the factory will be closed for another 14 days,” he told reporters after inspecting the implementation of the targeted MCO at the Ayer Keroh Industrial area today.

Ramli who is also Invest Melaka general manager said the cost of the Covid-19 screening test must be borne by the employer.

He said local factory workers who were found positive for Covid-19 would be sent to the Covid-19 Low Risk Quarantine and Treatment Centre (PKRC) at the Melaka International Trade Centre (MITC) in Ayer Keroh here.

As for Covid-19 positive foreign workers, Ramli said they would be sent to a private PKRC gazetted by the government.

“All the factories are also not allowed to bring in workers from outside Melaka and if they want to do so, prior approval must be obtained from the state government to curb the spread of Covid-19,” he said.

Meanwhile, Melaka Labour Department director Johana Bakar in a statement today said 257 workers’ accommodations statewide had been inspected, from June 1 until yesterday.

She said that during that period, a compound worth RM10,000 under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342) had been issued to an employer for failing to ensure physical distancing between workers. — Bernama