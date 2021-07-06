Top Glove confirms temporarily shutting Klang factories, pending NSC clarification on EMCO

A health worker in protective suit is pictured outside Top Glove’s female staff dormitory in Klang November 18, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 — Glove manufacturer Top Glove today confirmed that it will temporarily suspend operations at its factories in Klang, which is currently under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) until June 16.

“Top Glove wishes to inform that its medical glove factories in Klang will not be operating temporarily, in compliance with the EMCO directive, while waiting for clarification from Majlis Keselamatan Negara (MKN),” the company said in an email response to Malay Mail’s queries.

MKN refers to the National Security Council (NSC).

“The company looks forward to safely resuming operations at the appropriate time and continuing to produce its much needed medical gloves for frontliners and healthcare workers in Malaysia and globally,” the company said in an email response to Malay Mail’s queries.

“The company continues to maintain strict adherence to the relevant rules and regulations, as well as Covid preventive SOPs, and is committed to safeguarding the health and safety of its workforce and the communities in which it operates,” it added.

MORE TO COME