Covid-19: Most of Selangor, some localities in KL placed under EMCO starting July 3 with curfew after 8pm

Armed Forces personnel stand guard in the vicinity of the Taman Bukit Angkasa flat buildings in Kuala Lumpur June 30, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — Most of Selangor and 15 localities in Kuala Lumpur will be under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) for two weeks starting from July 3 due to high Covid-19 infection rate.

Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced today the districts in Selangor and several areas in Kuala Lumpur reported cases of Covid-19 exceeding 12.1 per cent or 100,000 population.

“Selangor reported an average daily Covid-19 cases of between 1,800 and 1,900. Meanwhile, Kuala Lumpur reported an average daily cases around 600 to 1,000 cases,” he said in a statement.

The EMCO will among others restrict those in areas affected to stay at home with only one from each household allowed to buy essential goods, along with a curfew after 8pm.

For most of Kuala Lumpur, the status quo stays except for those in the localities listed below.

The list of mukim affected in each district in Selangor are:

Petaling District

Petaling

Damansara

Sg Buloh

Bukit Raja

Hulu Langat District

Hulu Langat

Ampang

Cheras

Kajang

Semenyih

Beranang

Sepang District

Dengkil

Labu

Sepang

Gombak District

Batu

Rawang

Setapak

Hulu Kelang

Kurang

Kuala Langat District

Tanjung 12 (1)

Tanjung 12 (2)

Teluk Panglima Garang

Morib

Bandar

Jugra

Batu

Klang District

Kapar

Klang

Kuala Selangor District

Ijok

Bestari Jaya

Jeram

Hulu Selangor District

Serendah

Rasa

Ulu Yam

Batang Kali

While localities affected in Kuala Lumpur are:

Projek Perumahan Rakyat (PPR) Sri Semarak

Projek Perumahan Rakyat (PPR) Batu Muda

Flat Seksyen 2 Wangsa Maju

Flat Seksyen 1 Wangsa Maju

Kampung Padang Balang

Taman Koperasi Polis (Fasa 1 & 2)

Flat Sri Sabah

Kampung Puah

Projek Perumahan Rakyat (PPR) Kampung Baru Air Panas

Flat Desa Pandan (Baiduri & Delima)

Kampung Batu Muda

Projek Perumahan Rakyat (PPR) Kerinchi

Bandar Baru Sentul

Taman Ikan Emas

