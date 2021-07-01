Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. Malaysia

Covid-19: Most of Selangor, some localities in KL placed under EMCO starting July 3 with curfew after 8pm

Thursday, 01 Jul 2021 06:48 PM MYT

BY JOHN BUNYAN

Armed Forces personnel stand guard in the vicinity of the Taman Bukit Angkasa flat buildings in Kuala Lumpur June 30, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara
Armed Forces personnel stand guard in the vicinity of the Taman Bukit Angkasa flat buildings in Kuala Lumpur June 30, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — Most of Selangor and 15 localities in Kuala Lumpur will be under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) for two weeks starting from July 3 due to high Covid-19 infection rate.

Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced today the districts in Selangor and several areas in Kuala Lumpur reported cases of Covid-19 exceeding 12.1 per cent or 100,000 population.

“Selangor reported an average daily Covid-19 cases of between 1,800 and 1,900.  Meanwhile, Kuala Lumpur reported an average daily cases around 600 to 1,000 cases,” he said in a statement.

The EMCO will among others restrict those in areas affected to stay at home with only one from each household allowed to buy essential goods, along with a curfew after 8pm. 

For most of Kuala Lumpur, the status quo stays except for those in the localities listed below.

The list of mukim affected in each district in Selangor are:

 

Petaling District

  • Petaling
  • Damansara
  • Sg Buloh
  • Bukit Raja

 

Hulu Langat District

  • Hulu Langat
  • Ampang
  • Cheras
  • Kajang
  • Semenyih
  • Beranang

 

Sepang District

  • Dengkil
  • Labu
  • Sepang

 

Gombak District

  • Batu
  • Rawang
  • Setapak
  • Hulu Kelang
  • Kurang

 

Kuala Langat District

  • Tanjung 12 (1)
  • Tanjung 12 (2)
  • Teluk Panglima Garang
  • Morib
  • Bandar
  • Jugra
  • Batu

 

Klang District

  • Kapar
  • Klang

 

Kuala Selangor District

  • Ijok
  • Bestari Jaya
  • Jeram

 

Hulu Selangor District

  • Serendah
  • Rasa
  • Ulu Yam
  • Batang Kali

 

While localities affected in Kuala Lumpur are:

 

  • Projek Perumahan Rakyat (PPR) Sri Semarak
  • Projek Perumahan Rakyat (PPR) Batu Muda
  • Flat Seksyen 2 Wangsa Maju
  • Flat Seksyen 1 Wangsa Maju
  • Kampung Padang Balang
  • Taman Koperasi Polis (Fasa 1 & 2)
  • Flat Sri Sabah
  • Kampung Puah
  • Projek Perumahan Rakyat (PPR) Kampung Baru Air Panas
  • Flat Desa Pandan (Baiduri & Delima)
  • Kampung Batu Muda
  • Projek Perumahan Rakyat (PPR) Kerinchi
  • Bandar Baru Sentul
  • Taman Ikan Emas

 

MORE TO COME

Related Articles

In Malaysia