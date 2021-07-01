Covid-19: Most of Selangor, some localities in KL placed under EMCO starting July 3 with curfew after 8pm

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — Most of Selangor and 15 localities in Kuala Lumpur will be under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) for two weeks starting from July 3 due to high Covid-19 infection rate.
Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced today the districts in Selangor and several areas in Kuala Lumpur reported cases of Covid-19 exceeding 12.1 per cent or 100,000 population.
“Selangor reported an average daily Covid-19 cases of between 1,800 and 1,900. Meanwhile, Kuala Lumpur reported an average daily cases around 600 to 1,000 cases,” he said in a statement.
The EMCO will among others restrict those in areas affected to stay at home with only one from each household allowed to buy essential goods, along with a curfew after 8pm.
For most of Kuala Lumpur, the status quo stays except for those in the localities listed below.
The list of mukim affected in each district in Selangor are:
Petaling District
- Petaling
- Damansara
- Sg Buloh
- Bukit Raja
Hulu Langat District
- Hulu Langat
- Ampang
- Cheras
- Kajang
- Semenyih
- Beranang
Sepang District
- Dengkil
- Labu
- Sepang
Gombak District
- Batu
- Rawang
- Setapak
- Hulu Kelang
- Kurang
Kuala Langat District
- Tanjung 12 (1)
- Tanjung 12 (2)
- Teluk Panglima Garang
- Morib
- Bandar
- Jugra
- Batu
Klang District
- Kapar
- Klang
Kuala Selangor District
- Ijok
- Bestari Jaya
- Jeram
Hulu Selangor District
- Serendah
- Rasa
- Ulu Yam
- Batang Kali
While localities affected in Kuala Lumpur are:
- Projek Perumahan Rakyat (PPR) Sri Semarak
- Projek Perumahan Rakyat (PPR) Batu Muda
- Flat Seksyen 2 Wangsa Maju
- Flat Seksyen 1 Wangsa Maju
- Kampung Padang Balang
- Taman Koperasi Polis (Fasa 1 & 2)
- Flat Sri Sabah
- Kampung Puah
- Projek Perumahan Rakyat (PPR) Kampung Baru Air Panas
- Flat Desa Pandan (Baiduri & Delima)
- Kampung Batu Muda
- Projek Perumahan Rakyat (PPR) Kerinchi
- Bandar Baru Sentul
- Taman Ikan Emas
MORE TO COME