Ismail Sabri: Only food, essential goods manufacturers can operate during EMCO in Selangor, KL

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — Only food manufacturing factories and producers of daily essential needs are allowed to operate during the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in Selangor in Kuala Lumpur which would begin on July 3, Putrajaya announced today.

In a statement today, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob listed rice, white bread, sugar, cooking oil, flour, fresh milk, baby milk formula, drug and face mask producers as permitted businesses.

“Only the essential services sector is allowed to operate from 8am until 8pm such as utilities, cleaning and sewage.

“All residents in the EMCO areas are not allowed to leave their homes except one only household representative to out only to purchase basic necessities in the EMCO within a radius of 10km from the residence.

“The vaccination programme will be enhanced and intensified in the affected areas,” Ismail who is also defence minister, said.

