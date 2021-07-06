Miti: Non-essential companies in EMCO areas can’t operate; new CIMS 3.0 letter only for essential firms

A view of Kuala Lumpur city centre during the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) July 3, 2021. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 — Companies that are not listed as essential services and are located in enhanced movement control order (EMCO) areas cannot operate at all, the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) clarified today.

Miti said only companies listed as essential services in the National Security Council’s (NSC) standard operating procedures (SOP) for locations under both Phases 1 and 2 of the National Recovery Plan can operate, using a new letter under Covid-19 Intelligent Management System (CIMS) 3.0.

Miti said the new CIMS 3.0 letter that essential firms can use will carry the National Recovery Plan’s acronym in Malay —“PPN” — below the CIMS letter’s QR code.

“As announced by Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob) on July 1, 2021, the movement of companies in the essential services sector in EMCO areas can use the existing CIMS 3.0 letter (with the PKP 3.0 acronym under the QR code). All CIMS 3.0 approval letters have to be read together with the current EMCO SOP in force,” the ministry said in a statement today, referring to the third edition of the movement control order (MCO 3.0) by its Malay acronyms.

“Companies in EMCO areas that are not in the essential services sector in the NSC SOP are not allowed to operate at all,” it added.

Miti reminded industries to be responsible in complying with these SOP and reminded that non-compliance is an offence under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act, and action can be taken by the Covid-19 special task force.

Miti also said the CIMS 3.0 platform hosted on its website is shared with 17 ministries and three agencies, and that each application by companies to the platform will be processed and approved by each ministry and agency according to their respective portfolios.

For those seeking updates on their CIMS 3.0 application status, Miti directed companies to refer directly to the ministry or agency processing their application according to the information in the directory on the Miti website www.miti.gov.my.