Covid-19 cases in Sarawak on the decline, according to SDMC

Sarawak recorded its highest number of daily cases with 960 infections on April 16, and today was the first time the number came down to within 200-300 range. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUCHING, July 6 — The number of new daily cases of Covid-19 in Sarawak is showing a declining trend with 286 infections recorded today compared to 424 cases yesterday.

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) in a statement today said 199, or 69.58 per cent of the cases today were detected in five districts, namely in Kuching, Subis, Miri, Sibu and Bintulu.

Meanwhile, the Sarawak Health Department declared a new cluster today, namely the Sungai Sengkabang Cluster in Subis, located in the Miri Division.

According to JPBN, it is a community cluster involving two longhouses placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) at Sungai Sengkabang in Ulu Sebuti, Bekenu, Subis.

“A total of 210 individuals have been screened, where 58 cases have been detected positive for Covid-19 including the index case, 126 cases were found to be negative and 26 cases are still awaiting laboratory results,” read the statement.

JPBN also decided to implement EMCO at the rental rooms above Happy Cafe, Berjaya Commercial Centre, Bintulu, beginning yesterday until July 18.

The EMCO is also implemented in Rumah Panjang (Rh.) Nugu, Kerubong Selalang in Sarikei and Rh Lidom, Nanga Enseluai in the Julau district from today until July 22.

Meanwhile, the EMCO in Kampung Mambong in Kuching; Rh. Anita, Balai Badak, Kampung Klampai and Rh. Abing, Lubuk Kerikap, Sebetan in Saratok will be from July 7 to 20, and the EMCO in Rh. Luing, Sungai Pama Gerugu Nyelong in Sarikei from July 7 to 23.

Two more fatalities due to Covid-19 were also reported in the state today, bringing the death toll to 421. — Bernama