‘I help everyone’, Rina Harun insists after allegation that food basket application was rejected

KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun insisted the distribution of Food Basket assistance in Titiwangsa parliamentary constituency was carried out comprehensively to ensure no one was left out.

“I help everyone, I’ve never asked them (which constituency) where they are from... some are not Titiwangsa parliamentary constituents, not registered voters as well, but we help all, no matter what background and where they are from,” she told reporters when commenting on allegations she politicised the food basket assistance.

A resident in Titiwangsa claimed his application for food basket aid was rejected as he was from another parliamentary constituency and the issue had gone viral earlier.

Rina, who is also Titiwangsa MP, said eligible individuals would also receive monthly aid from the Social Welfare Department, besides the food basket assistance.

She said so far, 10,000 food baskets have been distributed in Titiwangsa parliamentary constituency.

On claims that her ministry did not cooperate with non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to distribute aid to those in need in Enhanced Movement Control (EMCO) areas, Rina said her ministry welcomed cooperation from any party.

“Currently the ministry really needs the assistance of NGOs because we know they have their own target groups, even for 10 bags of rice, we will accept and try our best to deliver them to the target groups,” she said.

Rina had earlier visited a family in need in Taman Maluri here today under the Kembara Prihatin [email protected] Rezeki (KPN) programme.

Rina said under the KPN programme, essential goods were also be distributed to residents in some people’s housing projects (PPR) today, including PPR Flat Sungai Baru, Perumahan Awam Seri Perlis 1 and PPR Laksamana at Jalan Peel.

According to her, KPN has benefited 669,727 people with 4,035 companies and NGOs providing donations so far.

Those who wish to contribute to the KPN programme can contact the National Welfare Foundation at 03-83232424 or 019-2938236. — Bernama